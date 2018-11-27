ASIO chief’s push to break encryption

AUSTRALIA'S top spy says there is an urgent need to pass new terror laws, as the nation heads to a heightened threat of attack in the lead-up to Christmas this year.

ASIO boss Duncan Lewis said he would "immediately" start using proposed laws aimed at cracking encrypted messaging services being used by terrorists, such as WhatsApp, if passed by the Parliament in the next fortnight.

Mr Lewis said there was "without doubt" an operational urgency in passing the laws and that active cases the agency was monitoring would benefit from them.

"The Christmas period has been a high point of threat," he said.

He described what would have occurred if the foiled 2016 New Year's attack on Federation Square had gone ahead, saying that the laws were needed to ensure similar attacks were prevented.

"I can't speculate what the loss of life would have been … my guess is there would have been extensive loss of life, 10s, 20s, and many more injured I suspect.

"Encryption has degraded our ability to identify terrorist activity, it has degraded our ability to provide warning to the community about events that may or may not take place."

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation director General Duncan Lewis. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

Mr Lewis said there was no evidence of a specific attack planned for Christmas.

His comments were made at the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, which held four hours of top-secret classified briefings, before opening up to public hearings.

The laws would allow the agencies to use a warrant to order telcos and phone manufacturers to help them break into the encrypted messages of specific terror suspects.

It also increases the amount of time intelligence agencies can remotely monitor a suspect's phone and computers where they have a warrant.

The Coalition party room will today debate proposed terror laws that would see dual citizens convicted of terrorism offences stripped of their Australian citizenship regardless of their sentence.

The Government will seek to introduce these laws and the encryption Bill to Parliament this week.