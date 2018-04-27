Asia Pacific drive in NZ for Quinn

Coffs Harbour's champion rally driver Nathan Quinn will be driving on the other side of the Tasman next weekend.

Brad Greenshields

AUSTRALIAN rally champion Nathan Quinn is headed over the ditch to make his New Zealand Rally Championship debut.

The Coffs Harbour driver will be behind the wheel at the ENEOS International Rally Whangarei next weekend.

Quinn will drive a Ford Fiesta R5, prepared and run by Auckland based Neil Allport Motorsport.

The rally is also the opening round of the 2018 Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), bringing an added attraction for Quinn of international competition to an already strong national championship field.

Quinn will be teamed with experienced Kiwi co-driver David Calder, the pair having competed regularly together throughout the Asia Pacific region over the past five years.

Quinn is aiming to campaign the Fiesta R5 in the WRC2 category of his local round of the World Rally Championship in November, Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

"Currently our focus is on the opportunity in front of us at the ENEOS International Rally Whangarei," Quinn said.

"We need to see how that all plays out.

"There is plenty to adjust to in driving the Fiesta R5 but initial impressions of the car at a short familiarisation test last week are positive.

"We are certainly looking forward to racing against current Hyundai WRC driver Hayden Paddon, someone I respect immensely.

"I'm under no illusion as to the challenge Rally Whangarei will provide. The opportunity to compete against a proven world championship driver of Hayden's calibre doesn't come along often."