Asia loves our Wagyu beef and wants more of it

GROWING DEMAND: Australian Wagyu is tempting to the Asian palate with Chinese export markets on the rise.

GROWING DEMAND: Australian Wagyu is tempting to the Asian palate with Chinese export markets on the rise.

MORE Australian Wagyu may be destined for international markets following a successful industry study tour to China and Taiwan.

NSW Department of Primary Industries project manager Ryoko Uchida said overseas demand was continuing to increase and it was vital producers understood international markets and requirements.

"The market visit is a key element of the program helping producers develop and improve the business culture, skills and knowledge required for the trade with Shanghai and Taipei,” she said.

"It provided valuable opportunities to learn about the market and import requirements from different perspectives and allowed participants to explore current and future trade opportunities.”

China was the fourth highest value export market for Australian beef in 2017 while Taiwan is a steady importer and is constantly looking for new suppliers.

"Australian Wagyu is in a unique position with a globally well-known premium brand and further industry growth expected.

"Our program has also allowed the industry to understand challenges for their strategic approach to international markets.

"For many customers this was the first time they had met a Wagyu delegation and could appreciate some of the intricacies of production techniques.”

There were 14 producers from 11 farms across Australia on the study tour, including Peter Gilmour, president of the Australian Wagyu Association, based at the University of New England in Armidale.