Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Referee Gerard Sutton has got the top gig on grand final day. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Referee Gerard Sutton has got the top gig on grand final day. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Rugby League

Origin duo handed whistle for NRL grand final

25th Sep 2018 11:15 AM

STATE of Origin referees Ashley Klein and Gerard Sutton have been handed the whistle for the NRL grand final on Sunday.

The pair were in charge of all three Origin games in 2018 and have officiated throughout the NRL finals series.

Sutton will be lead referee in the Storm v Roosters decider at ANZ Stadium, assisted by Klein.

The tough judges are Brett Suttor and Nick Beashel. The senior review official is Steve Chiddy assisted by Ben Galea.

"Much like the players, they've probably refereed for 20-odd years to get to this point," said referees boss Bernard Sutton, brother of Gerard.

"Reaching a grand final this year doesn't start in January. It probably starts when they're 15 or 16 year old kids and they've dedicated their whole lives to this achievement.

"We certainly need to recognise the special nature of this week, but ultimately we realise that Sunday night is what we'll be judged by. It's about trying to put a bit of consistency into our preparation for the week as well and making sure we're right when the kick-off happens."

Related Items

ashley klein ben galea bernard sutton brett suttor gerard sutton melbourne storm nick beashel nrl grand final steve chiddy sydney roosters

Top Stories

    Planes take to the sky to celebrate 90th

    Planes take to the sky to celebrate 90th

    News DISCOVER the Coffs Coast from a different perspective at the Coffs Harbour Aero Club's 90th anniversary celebrations.

    • 25th Sep 2018 11:30 AM
    Coffs to prove it's a regional capital

    premium_icon Coffs to prove it's a regional capital

    News Three matters of business going before council this week.

    New bridge provides vital access for locals

    premium_icon New bridge provides vital access for locals

    News Deputy PM attends official opening of new bridge in Coffs.

    Sister says relationship 'broken' after Universal Medicine

    premium_icon Sister says relationship 'broken' after Universal Medicine

    News Witness 'horrified' over 'chakra-puncture' therapy 　

    Local Partners