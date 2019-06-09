Barty wins her first French Open

Ashleigh Barty celebrates victory following the women’s singles final against Marketa Vondrousova at the 2019 French Open. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

ASHLEIGH Barty has become the first Australian woman to win the French open in more than 40 years, with a dominating straight sets win.

She said after her win: "It's unbelievable. I played the perfect match today I'm so proud of myself and my team, it's been a perfect two weeks."

When asked if she was nervous during her steely performance, she said: "I was very nervous."

Barty paid tribute to runner up Marketa Vondrousova, who was ranked number 38 before the match.

"She's only just starting her climb, she's going to be in many more grand slam finals, I'm sure," she said.

Ashleigh Barty defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-3. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Marketa Vondrousova of The Czech was no match for Barty who will now shoot to No. 2 as a result of the win. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Ipswich-born Barty has become the first Australian woman to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973.

Barty now joins Australian legends Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, and Lesley Bowrey on the Roland Garros honour roll.

"(Roland Garros) It's a special place for Australian players," she said.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, right, and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic pose with their trophy after the women's final match of the French Open. Picture: AP Photo

"Sam (Stosur) has done so well here in the past, I'm incredibly proud of what I have been able to achieve and it's been an amazing two weeks."

Barty paid tribute to her team in her victory speech as she received the championship trophy.

"To my team, thank you guys for sticking with me," she said.

"This is just the start for us, let's go and celebrate tonight."

Commentator Jim Courier said that Barty's life had changed.

"Ash Barty is now a certified star in the game," he said.

Martina Navratilova said tennis needed "superstars".

"I think Ash Barty could be one of those people," she said.

Navratilova added that Barty was one of the nicest people off the court.

"It shows you can be really nice and still play killer tennis," she said.

Barty paid tribute to Vondrousova.

"Thank you to Marketa and your team, your whole season has been unbelievable," she said.

"To the French federation, all of the sponsors, there have been incredible changes to Roland Garros this year."

Barty added that the fans at Paris were "so passionate and enthusiastic, it's so fun playing tennis in front of you."

Barty's grand slam victory rockets the 23-year-old to No. 2 in the world and places her as a favourite in Wimbledon next month.