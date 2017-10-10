25°
Ashes squad named for Coffs Harbour ODI's

Vice-captain of the Southern Stars Alex Blackwell will be returning to Coffs Harbour when two Women's Ashes ODI's are played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium later this month.
Brad Greenshields
by

WITH only two weeks to go until the first of two One Day Internationals is going to be played in Coffs Harbour, the squad to play against England has been named.

A 14-player One Day International squad to battle for the Women's Ashes boasts plenty of experience and in-form players.

Stand-in captain Rachael Haynes will have plenty of options with both bat and ball at her disposal when the Southern Stars play matches at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on October 26 and 29.

Speaking on the selection of both the ODI and Test squads, national selector Shawn Flegler said it was a tough process for the panel but he's confident they've selected a balanced side that has the potential to beat England and retain the Ashes.

"Of the 15 players selected across the weekend, eight posted scores of 50 or more for their domestic sides, including four centuries, whilst fast-bowlers Lauren Cheatle and Tahlia McGrath made successful returns from injury," Flegler said.

"It's important with the multi-format nature of this series to start well, and whilst the big prize is retaining the Ashes, this series presents a golden opportunity for the team to reinstate themselves as the number one ranked side in the world."

Commonwealth Bank Women's Ashes ODI Squad

Rachael Haynes (NSW) capt.
Alex Blackwell (NSW) v.capt
Kristen Beams (VIC)
Nicole Bolton (WA)
Lauren Cheatle (NSW)
Ashleigh Gardner (SA)
Alyssa Healy (NSW)
Jess Jonassen (Qld)
Tahlia McGrath (SA)
Beth Mooney (Qld)
Ellyse Perry (NSW)
Megan Schutt (SA)
Elyse Villani (WA)
Amanda-Jade Wellington (SA)

