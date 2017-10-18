24°
Ashes profile - Tamsin Tilley Beaumont

BEHIND THE BAT: England opener Tammy Beaumont hits out during the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Date of Birth: March 11, 1991

WBBL team: Adelaide Strikers

Role: Opening bat (part time keeper)

Home town: Loughborough

Junior club: Sandwich Town

How old were you when you first played: 8

How did you start playing cricket: Older brother and dad both played

Favourite cricket ground: Adelaide Oval or Lord's

What is your hidden talent: Gymnastics

What do you cook most often at home: Roast Dinner

Your most annoying habit: Talking too much

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Scientist

Favourite movie: Gladiator

Favourite singer/band: Adele

Karaoke song of choice: Spice Girls

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Game Of Thrones

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Ricky Ponting, Ian Bell, Kumar Sangakarra

Funniest team mate: Katherine Brunt

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield (sorry Loz but your wash bag is filled with beauty products)

Topics:  ashes player profile coffs harbour cricket tamsin tilley beaumont womens ashes

