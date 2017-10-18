Ashes profile - Tamsin Tilley Beaumont

Date of Birth: March 11, 1991
WBBL team: Adelaide Strikers
Role: Opening bat (part time keeper)
Home town: Loughborough
Junior club: Sandwich Town
How old were you when you first played: 8
How did you start playing cricket: Older brother and dad both played
Favourite cricket ground: Adelaide Oval or Lord's
What is your hidden talent: Gymnastics
What do you cook most often at home: Roast Dinner
Your most annoying habit: Talking too much
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Scientist
Favourite movie: Gladiator
Favourite singer/band: Adele
Karaoke song of choice: Spice Girls
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Game Of Thrones
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Ricky Ponting, Ian Bell, Kumar Sangakarra
Funniest team mate: Katherine Brunt
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield (sorry Loz but your wash bag is filled with beauty products)