Ashes profile - Rachael Haynes

Rachael Haynes batting for Australia during the ICC Women's World Cup. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Date of Birth: December 26, 1986

WBBL club: Sydney Thunder

WNCL team: Lendlease (NSW) Breakers

Role: All-rounder

Home town: Melbourne

Junior club: Box Hill Cricket Club

How old were you when you first played: Played in my first team when I was 12

How did you start playing cricket: In the backyard with family

Favourite cricket ground: SCG or Adelaide Oval

What is your hidden talent: I don't think I have one

What do you cook most often at home: Lamb

Your most annoying habit: According to my mum, I'm not the greatest at returning phone calls

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Working in sport

Fav singer/band: Vance Joy

Karaoke song of choice: None, I know my strengths

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Game of Thrones

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Pat Rafter

Most annoying team mate (and why): N/A

Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt

