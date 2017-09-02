Ashes profile - Rachael Haynes

Date of Birth: December 26, 1986
WBBL club: Sydney Thunder
WNCL team: Lendlease (NSW) Breakers
Role: All-rounder
Home town: Melbourne
Junior club: Box Hill Cricket Club
How old were you when you first played: Played in my first team when I was 12
How did you start playing cricket: In the backyard with family
Favourite cricket ground: SCG or Adelaide Oval
What is your hidden talent: I don't think I have one
What do you cook most often at home: Lamb
Your most annoying habit: According to my mum, I'm not the greatest at returning phone calls
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Working in sport
Fav singer/band: Vance Joy
Karaoke song of choice: None, I know my strengths
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Game of Thrones
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Pat Rafter
Most annoying team mate (and why): N/A
Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt
