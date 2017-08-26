Ashes profile - Nicole Bolton

Date of Birth: January 17, 1989
WBBL team: Perth Scorchers
Role: Batter
Home town: Perth
Junior club: Subiaco Marist Cricket Club
How old were you when you first played: 15
How did you start playing cricket: With my brothers in the backyard but it wasn't until I was 15 that I started playing in an organised school girls competition for my school MLC.
Favourite cricket ground: WACA
What do you cook most often at home: Salmon or Steak
Your most annoying habit: Picking my lip
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: If I was taller a netballer
Favourite movie: Bridesmaids
Fav singer/band: at the moment Bonobo
Karaoke song of choice: Torn by Natalie Imbruglia
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Orange Is the New Black
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Justin Langer and Michael Hussey
Most annoying team mate (and why): Alyssa Healy - she looks sketchy and is always up to something
Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt
THE ASHES
Australia meets England for the Ashes in Coffs Harbour on October 26 and 29.
Tickets for the two women's One Day Internationals are available now at Ticketek.