Ashes profile - Nicole Bolton

Date of Birth: January 17, 1989

WBBL team: Perth Scorchers

Role: Batter

Home town: Perth

Junior club: Subiaco Marist Cricket Club

How old were you when you first played: 15

How did you start playing cricket: With my brothers in the backyard but it wasn't until I was 15 that I started playing in an organised school girls competition for my school MLC.

Favourite cricket ground: WACA

What do you cook most often at home: Salmon or Steak

Your most annoying habit: Picking my lip

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: If I was taller a netballer

Favourite movie: Bridesmaids

Fav singer/band: at the moment Bonobo

Karaoke song of choice: Torn by Natalie Imbruglia

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Orange Is the New Black

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Justin Langer and Michael Hussey

Most annoying team mate (and why): Alyssa Healy - she looks sketchy and is always up to something

Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt

