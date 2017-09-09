Ashes profile - Megan Schutt

Date of Birth: January 15, 1993
WBBL team: Adelaide Strikers
WNCL team: SA Scorpions
Role: Pace bowler
Home town: Adelaide
Junior club: Sturt
How old were you when you first played: 11 - Late bloomer
How did you start playing cricket: With the boys from school, local park or street
Favourite cricket ground: Adelaide Oval
What is your hidden talent: I'm not bad at drawing, some would say I'm a modern-day Picasso
What do you cook most often at home: Asian Chicken Noodle Soup
Your most annoying habit: Nothing I do is annoying.
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Army
Favourite movie: Anything Marvel
Fav singer/band: Everybody loves a little Justin Bieber, MGK is great for a pump up.
Karaoke song of choice: Bon Jovi - Livin On a Prayer
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Currently it's The Bold Type
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): I always idolised Glenn McGrath
Most annoying team mate (and why): Since I can't think of anyone, I'm sensing this may be me
Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Honesty is the best policy, probably me... although I've caught Meg Lanning catching her appearance in anything shiny
Australia meets England in Coffs Harbour on October 26 and 29. Get your tickets now at cricket.com.au/tickets.