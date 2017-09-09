Ashes profile - Megan Schutt

Australia bowler Megan Schutt in action during the ICC Women's World Cup.

Date of Birth: January 15, 1993

WBBL team: Adelaide Strikers

WNCL team: SA Scorpions

Role: Pace bowler

Home town: Adelaide

Junior club: Sturt

How old were you when you first played: 11 - Late bloomer

How did you start playing cricket: With the boys from school, local park or street

Favourite cricket ground: Adelaide Oval

What is your hidden talent: I'm not bad at drawing, some would say I'm a modern-day Picasso

What do you cook most often at home: Asian Chicken Noodle Soup

Your most annoying habit: Nothing I do is annoying.

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Army

Favourite movie: Anything Marvel

Fav singer/band: Everybody loves a little Justin Bieber, MGK is great for a pump up.

Karaoke song of choice: Bon Jovi - Livin On a Prayer

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Currently it's The Bold Type

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): I always idolised Glenn McGrath

Most annoying team mate (and why): Since I can't think of anyone, I'm sensing this may be me

Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Honesty is the best policy, probably me... although I've caught Meg Lanning catching her appearance in anything shiny

