Ashes profile - Megan Schutt

Australia bowler Megan Schutt in action during the ICC Women's World Cup.
Australia bowler Megan Schutt in action during the ICC Women's World Cup. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Date of Birth: January 15, 1993

WBBL team: Adelaide Strikers

WNCL team: SA Scorpions

Role: Pace bowler

Home town: Adelaide

Junior club: Sturt

How old were you when you first played: 11 - Late bloomer

How did you start playing cricket: With the boys from school, local park or street

Favourite cricket ground: Adelaide Oval

What is your hidden talent: I'm not bad at drawing, some would say I'm a modern-day Picasso

What do you cook most often at home: Asian Chicken Noodle Soup

Your most annoying habit: Nothing I do is annoying.

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Army

Favourite movie: Anything Marvel

Fav singer/band: Everybody loves a little Justin Bieber, MGK is great for a pump up.

Karaoke song of choice: Bon Jovi - Livin On a Prayer

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Currently it's The Bold Type

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): I always idolised Glenn McGrath

Most annoying team mate (and why): Since I can't think of anyone, I'm sensing this may be me

Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Honesty is the best policy, probably me... although I've caught Meg Lanning catching her appearance in anything shiny

Australia meets England in Coffs Harbour on October 26 and 29. Get your tickets now at cricket.com.au/tickets.

Topics:  ashes player profile australian womens cricket team coffs harbour cricket megan schutt southern stars woemns ashes

