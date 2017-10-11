27°
Sport

Ashes profile - Lauren Cheatle

Southern Stars emerging quick Lauren Cheatle bowls at the MCG against India.
Southern Stars emerging quick Lauren Cheatle bowls at the MCG against India. Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images

Date of Birth: November 6, 1998

WBBL team: Sydney Sixers

WNCL team: NSW Lendlese Breakers

Role: Bowler

Home town: Bowral

Junior club: Bowral Blues

How old were you when you first played: 9

> > > Click here to see all of the Ashes player profiles

How did you start playing cricket: I have a very sporty family so both my brother and dad played cricket and I went to all their games and loved it. I was hooked ever since.

Favourite cricket ground: SCG

What is your hidden talent: I don't think I have one haha

What do you cook most often at home: I admit I don't do a whole lot of cooking but probably a classic spaghetti bolognese.

Your most annoying habit: I bite my nails when I get nervous in a game

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: I'd most likely be at Uni studying to be a teacher

Favourite movie: Bridesmaids

Fav singer/band: Adele

Karaoke song of choice: Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Orange Is the New Black

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Glenn McGrath and Mike Hussey

Most annoying team mate (and why): I don't think any of my teammates are annoying

Funniest team mate: Junior (Elyse Villani)

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Shooter (Megan Schutt) but only to look at her beautiful biceps.

Australia meets England in Coffs Harbour on October 26 and 29. Get your tickets now at cricket.com.au/tickets .

Related Items

Topics:  ashes player profile australian womens cricket team coffs harbour cricket lauren cheatle southern stars womens ashes womens cricket

Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs is the Oztag capital

Coffs is the Oztag capital

MORE than 8000 players, officials and spectators to be in Coffs Harbour this weekend for the Australian Junior Oztag Championships.

Hosting Carnival makes Coffs masters of AFL

HERE THEY COME: More than 800 AFL players aged 35 and over will converge on Coffs Harbour next year for the AFL Masters National Carnival.

Largest mass participation AFL event in Australia coming to Coffs.

BOM issues severe storm warning for west of Coffs Coast

STORM WARNING: The BOM has issued a severe storm warning for Grafton, Tabulam, Ulmarra, Dorrigo, Ebor and Glenreagh.

Storm warning issued for the highlands west of the Coffs Coast

Would you like to see Coffs Harbour become a uni city?

UNIVERSITY CITY? Could Coffs Harbour become an iconic university city?

Would you consider Coffs a university city?

Local Partners

Ford wins national crown

COFFS Harbour squash player Jacob Ford has cemented his reputation as one of the leading junior players in the country.

Ashes squad named for Coffs Harbour ODI's

Vice-captain of the Southern Stars Alex Blackwell will be returning to Coffs Harbour when two Women's Ashes ODI's are played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium later this month.

Squad of 14 named for Southern Stars ODI's against England.

Cheika gifts scrum guru back to Argentina

Australia's scrum coach Mario Ledesma is heading back to Argentina

Wallabies scrum guru Mario Ledesma is heading back to Argentina