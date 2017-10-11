Ashes profile - Lauren Cheatle

Southern Stars emerging quick Lauren Cheatle bowls at the MCG against India.

Southern Stars emerging quick Lauren Cheatle bowls at the MCG against India. Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images

Date of Birth: November 6, 1998

WBBL team: Sydney Sixers

WNCL team: NSW Lendlese Breakers

Role: Bowler

Home town: Bowral

Junior club: Bowral Blues

How old were you when you first played: 9

How did you start playing cricket: I have a very sporty family so both my brother and dad played cricket and I went to all their games and loved it. I was hooked ever since.

Favourite cricket ground: SCG

What is your hidden talent: I don't think I have one haha

What do you cook most often at home: I admit I don't do a whole lot of cooking but probably a classic spaghetti bolognese.

Your most annoying habit: I bite my nails when I get nervous in a game

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: I'd most likely be at Uni studying to be a teacher

Favourite movie: Bridesmaids

Fav singer/band: Adele

Karaoke song of choice: Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Orange Is the New Black

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Glenn McGrath and Mike Hussey

Most annoying team mate (and why): I don't think any of my teammates are annoying

Funniest team mate: Junior (Elyse Villani)

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Shooter (Megan Schutt) but only to look at her beautiful biceps.

