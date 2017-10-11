Ashes profile - Lauren Cheatle

Date of Birth: November 6, 1998
WBBL team: Sydney Sixers
WNCL team: NSW Lendlese Breakers
Role: Bowler
Home town: Bowral
Junior club: Bowral Blues
How old were you when you first played: 9
How did you start playing cricket: I have a very sporty family so both my brother and dad played cricket and I went to all their games and loved it. I was hooked ever since.
Favourite cricket ground: SCG
What is your hidden talent: I don't think I have one haha
What do you cook most often at home: I admit I don't do a whole lot of cooking but probably a classic spaghetti bolognese.
Your most annoying habit: I bite my nails when I get nervous in a game
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: I'd most likely be at Uni studying to be a teacher
Favourite movie: Bridesmaids
Fav singer/band: Adele
Karaoke song of choice: Don't Stop Believin' - Journey
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Orange Is the New Black
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Glenn McGrath and Mike Hussey
Most annoying team mate (and why): I don't think any of my teammates are annoying
Funniest team mate: Junior (Elyse Villani)
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Shooter (Megan Schutt) but only to look at her beautiful biceps.
