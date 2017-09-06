Ashes profile - Laura Marsh

Date of Birth: December 5, 1986
WBBL team: Sydney Sixers (Rebel WBBL|01)
Role: Right-arm off spinner, right-hand bat
Home town: Quorn, Leicestershire
Junior club: Hayes CC, Kent
How old were you when you first played: 11
How did you start playing cricket: In the garden with my dad and brother
Favourite cricket ground: Lord's
What is your hidden talent: Golf
What do you cook most often at home: Chilli Con Carne
Your most annoying habit: Over thinking
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Golfer
Favourite movie: Shawshank Redemption
Fav singer/band: Coldplay
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Suits
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Andy Murray
Most annoying teammate (and why): Fran Wilson, she's a sleep talker and walker
Funniest teammate: Katherine Brunt
Which teammate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield
Australia meets England in Coffs Harbour on October 26 and 29. Get your tickets now at cricket.com.au/tickets.