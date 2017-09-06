23°
Sport

Ashes profile - Laura Marsh

England off-spinner Laura Marsh.
England off-spinner Laura Marsh. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Date of Birth: December 5, 1986

WBBL team: Sydney Sixers (Rebel WBBL|01)

Role: Right-arm off spinner, right-hand bat

Home town: Quorn, Leicestershire

Junior club: Hayes CC, Kent

How old were you when you first played: 11

How did you start playing cricket: In the garden with my dad and brother

Favourite cricket ground: Lord's

What is your hidden talent: Golf

What do you cook most often at home: Chilli Con Carne

Your most annoying habit: Over thinking

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Golfer

Favourite movie: Shawshank Redemption

Fav singer/band: Coldplay

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Suits

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Andy Murray

Most annoying teammate (and why): Fran Wilson, she's a sleep talker and walker

Funniest teammate: Katherine Brunt

Which teammate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield

Australia meets England in Coffs Harbour on October 26 and 29. Get your tickets now at cricket.com.au/tickets.

Topics:  ashes player profile coffs harbour cricket laura marsh womens ashes

Coffs Coast Advocate
Customer feedback mixed on new check outs

Customer feedback mixed on new check outs

'I love the store, always have, but this new business of having the check outs in the middle is just stupid and inconvenient'

Readers' vote is in on the best fish and chips

YUM FOR ALL: Seagulls having a chat over a meal of fish and chips at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

Advocate's readers votes tallied for best fish and chips in town.

Last call: Who's going to Port Douglas?

Take a ride in the tropical surrounds at the QT Port Douglas.

Advocate reader to win a holiday to Port Douglas this week

Police officer filmed reaching 220kph on Pacific Hwy

Highway Patrol officer drove at speeds of up to 220kmh to catch driver in the right-hand lane, not overtaking.

A POLICE officer was filmed driving at speeds of up to 220kmh

Local Partners