Ashes profile - Laura Marsh

Date of Birth: December 5, 1986

WBBL team: Sydney Sixers (Rebel WBBL|01)

Role: Right-arm off spinner, right-hand bat

Home town: Quorn, Leicestershire

Junior club: Hayes CC, Kent

How old were you when you first played: 11

How did you start playing cricket: In the garden with my dad and brother

Favourite cricket ground: Lord's

What is your hidden talent: Golf

What do you cook most often at home: Chilli Con Carne

Your most annoying habit: Over thinking

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Golfer

Favourite movie: Shawshank Redemption

Fav singer/band: Coldplay

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Suits

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Andy Murray

Most annoying teammate (and why): Fran Wilson, she's a sleep talker and walker

Funniest teammate: Katherine Brunt

Which teammate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield

