Ashes profile - Kristen Beams

Leg-spinner Kristen Beams of the Southern Stars celebrates after taking a wicket. Scott Barbour - CA

Date of Birth: November 6, 1984

WBBL team: Melbourne Stars

WNCL team: Victoria

Role: Leg-spinner

Home town: Launceston, Tasmania

Junior club: Launceston CC

How old were you when you first played: 11

How did you start playing cricket: Played indoor cricket

Favourite cricket ground: Bellerive Oval

What is your hidden talent: I can putt left handed

What do you cook most often at home: Toast

Your most annoying habit: I have no sense of direction but act like I do

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Working full time for the Australian Cricketers Association (not just part time like I do now)

Favourite movie: The Intouchables

Karaoke song of choice: You're The Voice - John Farnham

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Keeping up with the Kardashians

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): David Boon

Most annoying team mate (and why): My nemesis Alyssa Healy, we both enjoy being pests

Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Elyse Villani for hair related issues

