Ashes profile - Kristen Beams

Date of Birth: November 6, 1984
WBBL team: Melbourne Stars
WNCL team: Victoria
Role: Leg-spinner
Home town: Launceston, Tasmania
Junior club: Launceston CC
How old were you when you first played: 11
How did you start playing cricket: Played indoor cricket
Favourite cricket ground: Bellerive Oval
What is your hidden talent: I can putt left handed
What do you cook most often at home: Toast
Your most annoying habit: I have no sense of direction but act like I do
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Working full time for the Australian Cricketers Association (not just part time like I do now)
Favourite movie: The Intouchables
Karaoke song of choice: You're The Voice - John Farnham
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Keeping up with the Kardashians
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): David Boon
Most annoying team mate (and why): My nemesis Alyssa Healy, we both enjoy being pests
Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Elyse Villani for hair related issues
