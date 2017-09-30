Ashes profile - Jessica Jonassen

Date of Birth: November 5, 1992
WBBL team: Brisbane Heat
WNCL team: Queensland Fire
Role: All-rounder
Home town: Rockhampton but live in Brisbane
Junior club: Rockhampton Brothers
How old were you when you first played: Around 10 or 11 years old
How did you start playing cricket: I played for my primary school then got into a local club side
Favourite cricket ground: The WACA or Allan Border Field
What is your hidden talent: Not so hidden to some but I play guitar
What do you cook most often at home: Either salmon or a good roast
Your most annoying habit: I'm impatient and sometimes don't listen as well as I should
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Either a golfer (which I played when I was younger) or a lawyer (put my degree to good use)
Favourite movie: Inside Out
Favurite singer/band: I like most music but I think Adele is amazing
Karaoke song of choice: The upbeat version of Proud Mary or Total Eclipse Of The Heart
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Anything Marvel, DC or action based. I like finding new shows
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Anna Meares
Most annoying team mate (and why): Alyssa Healy, she's a bit of a prankster especially when people are doing interviews
Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani, she always knows how to make people laugh whether that be through her enthusiastic wicket celebrations or the sound effects she makes when at training
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Probably Megan Schutt making her zinc perfect
