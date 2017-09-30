Ashes profile - Jessica Jonassen

Australian bowler Jess Jonassen in action during the ICC Women's World Cup.

Date of Birth: November 5, 1992

WBBL team: Brisbane Heat

WNCL team: Queensland Fire

Role: All-rounder

Home town: Rockhampton but live in Brisbane

Junior club: Rockhampton Brothers

How old were you when you first played: Around 10 or 11 years old

How did you start playing cricket: I played for my primary school then got into a local club side

Favourite cricket ground: The WACA or Allan Border Field

What is your hidden talent: Not so hidden to some but I play guitar

What do you cook most often at home: Either salmon or a good roast

Your most annoying habit: I'm impatient and sometimes don't listen as well as I should

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Either a golfer (which I played when I was younger) or a lawyer (put my degree to good use)

Favourite movie: Inside Out

Favurite singer/band: I like most music but I think Adele is amazing

Karaoke song of choice: The upbeat version of Proud Mary or Total Eclipse Of The Heart

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Anything Marvel, DC or action based. I like finding new shows

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Anna Meares

Most annoying team mate (and why): Alyssa Healy, she's a bit of a prankster especially when people are doing interviews

Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani, she always knows how to make people laugh whether that be through her enthusiastic wicket celebrations or the sound effects she makes when at training

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Probably Megan Schutt making her zinc perfect

