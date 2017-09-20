Ashes profile - Heather Knight

England batter Heather Knight hits out during the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final.

Date of Birth: December 26, 1990

WBBL team: Hobart Hurricanes

Role: RH bat and off spinner

Home town: Plymouth

Junior club: Plymstock Cricket Club

How old were you when you first played: 7

How did you start playing cricket: Older brother played

Favourite cricket ground: Lord's

What is your hidden talent: Juggling

What do you cook most often at home: Chicken Vietnamese salad

Your most annoying habit: Clicking my neck

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Physiologist

Favourite movie: Shawshank Redemption

Fav singer/band: Stereophonics

Karaoke song of choice: Any without lyrics as I'm tone deaf

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Game Of Thrones

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Marcus Trescothick

Most annoying team mate (and why): Laura Marsh, she loves a prank

Funniest team mate: Katherine Brunt

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield

