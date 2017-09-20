Ashes profile - Heather Knight

Date of Birth: December 26, 1990
WBBL team: Hobart Hurricanes
Role: RH bat and off spinner
Home town: Plymouth
Junior club: Plymstock Cricket Club
How old were you when you first played: 7
How did you start playing cricket: Older brother played
Favourite cricket ground: Lord's
What is your hidden talent: Juggling
What do you cook most often at home: Chicken Vietnamese salad
Your most annoying habit: Clicking my neck
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Physiologist
Favourite movie: Shawshank Redemption
Fav singer/band: Stereophonics
Karaoke song of choice: Any without lyrics as I'm tone deaf
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Game Of Thrones
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Marcus Trescothick
Most annoying team mate (and why): Laura Marsh, she loves a prank
Funniest team mate: Katherine Brunt
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield
