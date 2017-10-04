Ashes profile - Elyse Villani

Australian batter Elyse Villani hits out during the ICC Women's World Cup match against England.

Australian batter Elyse Villani hits out during the ICC Women's World Cup match against England. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Date of Birth: October 6, 1989

WBBL team: Perth Scorchers

WNCL team: Western Fury

Role: Batting all-rounder

Home town: Melbourne

Junior club: Plenty Cricket Club

How old were you when you first played: 7 years of age in the under-12 boys team

How did you start playing cricket: Grew up with three older brothers

Favourite cricket ground: Adelaide oval, I love batting there

What is your hidden talent: Spikeball champion with my spikeball partner Kristen Beams

What do you cook most often at home: Steak is my speciality

Your most annoying habit: My partner says I'm a bit needy sometimes haha

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: School teacher or a police officer

Favourite movie: Any sport movie like Remember The Titans

Favourite singer/band: Got a thing for James Bay at the moment

Karaoke song of choice: Sister Act - Oh Happy Days

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: At the moment it's The Good Wife but usually anything crime related like NCIS

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Belinda Clark

Most annoying team mate (and why): Alex Blackwell when she is her alter ego Joy and sharks everything

Funniest team mate: Nicole Bolton, Molly Strano

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Definitely Megan Schutt, she spends a lot of time looking at her arms

Australia meets England in Coffs Harbour on October 26 and 29. Get your tickets now at cricket.com.au/tickets .