Ashes profile - Elyse Villani

Date of Birth: October 6, 1989
WBBL team: Perth Scorchers
WNCL team: Western Fury
Role: Batting all-rounder
Home town: Melbourne
Junior club: Plenty Cricket Club
How old were you when you first played: 7 years of age in the under-12 boys team
How did you start playing cricket: Grew up with three older brothers
Favourite cricket ground: Adelaide oval, I love batting there
What is your hidden talent: Spikeball champion with my spikeball partner Kristen Beams
What do you cook most often at home: Steak is my speciality
Your most annoying habit: My partner says I'm a bit needy sometimes haha
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: School teacher or a police officer
Favourite movie: Any sport movie like Remember The Titans
Favourite singer/band: Got a thing for James Bay at the moment
Karaoke song of choice: Sister Act - Oh Happy Days
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: At the moment it's The Good Wife but usually anything crime related like NCIS
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Belinda Clark
Most annoying team mate (and why): Alex Blackwell when she is her alter ego Joy and sharks everything
Funniest team mate: Nicole Bolton, Molly Strano
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Definitely Megan Schutt, she spends a lot of time looking at her arms
