Ashes profile - Ellyse Perry

Date of Birth: November 3, 1990
WBBL team: Sydney Sixers
WNCL team: NSW
Role: All-rounder
Home town: Sydney
Junior club: Oakhill College CC
How old were you when you first played: 8
How did you start playing cricket: Backyard with my family, particularly my Dad
Favourite cricket ground: SCG and WACA
What is your hidden talent: Parking cars
What do you cook most often at home: Meat and veggies or salad, very simple
Your most annoying habit: Lots of things
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Hopefully doing something else that I was as passionate about
Favourite movie: Begin Again
Fav singer/band: Bon Iver
Karaoke song of choice: None, I would make people ears bleed doing karaoke
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: I like good Aussie dramas
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Susie O'Neil
Most annoying team mate (and why): Alyssa Healy, we are like sisters
Funniest team mate: Nicole Bolton
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt checking out her muscles