Ashes profile - Ellyse Perry

Southern Stars bowler Ellyse Perry in action during the recent ICC Women's World Cup.
Stu Forster/Getty Images

Date of Birth: November 3, 1990

WBBL team: Sydney Sixers

WNCL team: NSW

Role: All-rounder

Home town: Sydney

Junior club: Oakhill College CC

How old were you when you first played: 8

How did you start playing cricket: Backyard with my family, particularly my Dad

Favourite cricket ground: SCG and WACA

What is your hidden talent: Parking cars

What do you cook most often at home: Meat and veggies or salad, very simple

Your most annoying habit: Lots of things

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Hopefully doing something else that I was as passionate about

Favourite movie: Begin Again

Fav singer/band: Bon Iver

Karaoke song of choice: None, I would make people ears bleed doing karaoke

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: I like good Aussie dramas

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Susie O'Neil

Most annoying team mate (and why): Alyssa Healy, we are like sisters

Funniest team mate: Nicole Bolton

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt checking out her muscles

Topics:  ashes player profile coffs harbour cricket ellyse perry womens ashes

