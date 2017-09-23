Ashes profile - Ellyse Perry

Southern Stars bowler Ellyse Perry in action during the recent ICC Women's World Cup.

Southern Stars bowler Ellyse Perry in action during the recent ICC Women's World Cup. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Date of Birth: November 3, 1990

WBBL team: Sydney Sixers

WNCL team: NSW

Role: All-rounder

Home town: Sydney

Junior club: Oakhill College CC

How old were you when you first played: 8

How did you start playing cricket: Backyard with my family, particularly my Dad

Favourite cricket ground: SCG and WACA

What is your hidden talent: Parking cars

What do you cook most often at home: Meat and veggies or salad, very simple

Your most annoying habit: Lots of things

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Hopefully doing something else that I was as passionate about

Favourite movie: Begin Again

Fav singer/band: Bon Iver

Karaoke song of choice: None, I would make people ears bleed doing karaoke

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: I like good Aussie dramas

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Susie O'Neil

Most annoying team mate (and why): Alyssa Healy, we are like sisters

Funniest team mate: Nicole Bolton

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt checking out her muscles