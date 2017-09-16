24°
Ashes profile - Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney batting for Australia during the ICC Women's World Cup. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images
Brad Greenshields
Date of Birth: January 14, 1994

WBBL team: Brisbane Heat

WNCL team: Konica Minolta Queensland Fire

Role: Batter/Keeper

Home town: Hervey Bay

Junior club: Cavaliers - Hervey Bay

How old were you when you first played: 8

How did you start playing cricket: Played in the backyard with my older brother for a long time before filling in for his junior club side when I was 8 because they didn't have enough players.

Favourite cricket ground: Allan Border Field.

What is your hidden talent: Table Tennis

What do you cook most often at home: Slow cooked lamb casserole or chilli con carne

Your most annoying habit: Picking my nails

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Professional dog walker or police officer

Favourite movie: Don't have a favourite because I find myself watching that many and have a new favourite ever couple of weeks but for now probably Lone Survivor

Fav singer/band: Boyce Avenue

Karaoke song of choice: Tina Turner - Proud Mary

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Grey's Anatomy

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Adam Gilchrist

Most annoying team mate (and why): Midge (Alyssa Healy) because she's always planning some kind of prank.

Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Cheatle

