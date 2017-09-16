Ashes profile - Beth Mooney

Date of Birth: January 14, 1994
WBBL team: Brisbane Heat
WNCL team: Konica Minolta Queensland Fire
Role: Batter/Keeper
Home town: Hervey Bay
Junior club: Cavaliers - Hervey Bay
How old were you when you first played: 8
How did you start playing cricket: Played in the backyard with my older brother for a long time before filling in for his junior club side when I was 8 because they didn't have enough players.
Favourite cricket ground: Allan Border Field.
What is your hidden talent: Table Tennis
What do you cook most often at home: Slow cooked lamb casserole or chilli con carne
Your most annoying habit: Picking my nails
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Professional dog walker or police officer
Favourite movie: Don't have a favourite because I find myself watching that many and have a new favourite ever couple of weeks but for now probably Lone Survivor
Fav singer/band: Boyce Avenue
Karaoke song of choice: Tina Turner - Proud Mary
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Grey's Anatomy
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Adam Gilchrist
Most annoying team mate (and why): Midge (Alyssa Healy) because she's always planning some kind of prank.
Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Cheatle
