Ashes Profile - Anya Shrubsole

Date of Birth: December 7, 1991
WBBL team: Scorchers in WBBL02
Role: Opening bowler
Home town: Loughborough
Junior club: Bath CC
How old were you when you first played: 8
How did you start playing cricket: At primary school and the local club where my dad played
Favourite cricket ground: North Parade - Bath CC home ground
What is your hidden talent: I can play the flute pretty well
What do you cook most often at home: Scrambled eggs on toast
Your most annoying habit: Ask my team mates, I'm sure there's many many things
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: I'd be trying another sport - football or swimming
Favourite movie: The Shawshank Redemption
Fav singer/band: Stevie Wonder
Karaoke song of choice: Without Me - Eminem
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Suits
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Sir Steve Redgrave
Most annoying team mate (and why): Danni Wyatt - just can't sit still
Funniest team mate: Kate Cross is very quick witted
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield