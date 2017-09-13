31°
Ashes Profile - Anya Shrubsole

England quick Anya Shrubsole celebrates taking a wicket during the ICC Women's World Cup Final.
England quick Anya Shrubsole celebrates taking a wicket during the ICC Women's World Cup Final. Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Date of Birth: December 7, 1991

WBBL team: Scorchers in WBBL02

Role: Opening bowler

Home town: Loughborough

Junior club: Bath CC

How old were you when you first played: 8

How did you start playing cricket: At primary school and the local club where my dad played

Favourite cricket ground: North Parade - Bath CC home ground

What is your hidden talent: I can play the flute pretty well

What do you cook most often at home: Scrambled eggs on toast

Your most annoying habit: Ask my team mates, I'm sure there's many many things

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: I'd be trying another sport - football or swimming

Favourite movie: The Shawshank Redemption

Fav singer/band: Stevie Wonder

Karaoke song of choice: Without Me - Eminem

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Suits

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Sir Steve Redgrave

Most annoying team mate (and why): Danni Wyatt - just can't sit still

Funniest team mate: Kate Cross is very quick witted

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield

