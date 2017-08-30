Ashes profile - Amanda-Jade Wellington

Amanda-Jade Wellington bowling for Australia last year in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Date of Birth: May 29, 1997

WBBL team: Adelaide Strikers

WNCL team: South Australia

Role: All-rounder

Home town: Adelaide

Junior club: Smithfield Cricket Club

How old were you when you first played: I started playing when I was nine

How did you start playing cricket: Started filling in/playing with my older brother (Zac)

Favourite cricket ground: Adelaide Oval

What is your hidden talent: Drawing/painting

What do you cook most often at home: Poached eggs

Your most annoying habit: Procrastinating

Favourite movie: Horror movies

Fav singer/band: Don't have one

Karaoke song of choice: Fleetwood Mac - Seven Wonders

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Rick and Morty

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): I've always looked up to Karen Rolton and Shelly Nitschke

Most annoying team mate: umm not really sure haha

Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani or Megan Schutt

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt