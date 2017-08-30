Ashes profile - Amanda-Jade Wellington

Date of Birth: May 29, 1997
WBBL team: Adelaide Strikers
WNCL team: South Australia
Role: All-rounder
Home town: Adelaide
Junior club: Smithfield Cricket Club
How old were you when you first played: I started playing when I was nine
How did you start playing cricket: Started filling in/playing with my older brother (Zac)
Favourite cricket ground: Adelaide Oval
What is your hidden talent: Drawing/painting
What do you cook most often at home: Poached eggs
Your most annoying habit: Procrastinating
Favourite movie: Horror movies
Fav singer/band: Don't have one
Karaoke song of choice: Fleetwood Mac - Seven Wonders
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Rick and Morty
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): I've always looked up to Karen Rolton and Shelly Nitschke
Most annoying team mate: umm not really sure haha
Funniest team mate: Elyse Villani or Megan Schutt
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt