Ashes profile - Alyssa Healy

Date of Birth: March 24, 1990

WBBL team: Sydney Sixers

Role: Keeper/Batter

Home town: Sydney

Junior club: Carlingford Waratahs

How old were you when you first played: 7

How did you start playing cricket: At the local Kanga cricket centre

Favourite cricket ground: SCG

What is your hidden talent: I'm an excellent singer

What do you cook most often at home: Spaghetti Bolognaise

Your most annoying habit: Chewing my nails

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Professional golfer

Favourite movie: Easy A

Fav singer/band: Cold War Kids

Karaoke song of choice: Summer of '69 - Bryan Adams

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Riverdale

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Layne Beachley

Most annoying teammate (and why): None, so it must be me

Funniest teammate: Elyse Villani

Which teammate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Ellyse Perry

