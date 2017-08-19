Ashes profile - Alyssa Healy

Date of Birth: March 24, 1990
WBBL team: Sydney Sixers
Role: Keeper/Batter
Home town: Sydney
Junior club: Carlingford Waratahs
How old were you when you first played: 7
How did you start playing cricket: At the local Kanga cricket centre
Favourite cricket ground: SCG
What is your hidden talent: I'm an excellent singer
What do you cook most often at home: Spaghetti Bolognaise
Your most annoying habit: Chewing my nails
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Professional golfer
Favourite movie: Easy A
Fav singer/band: Cold War Kids
Karaoke song of choice: Summer of '69 - Bryan Adams
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Riverdale
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Layne Beachley
Most annoying teammate (and why): None, so it must be me
Funniest teammate: Elyse Villani
Which teammate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Ellyse Perry
THE ASHES
Australia meets England for the Ashes in Coffs Harbour on October 26 and 29.
