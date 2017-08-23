Ashes profile - Alex Blackwell

Alex Blackwell of Australia batting during the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against India. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Date of Birth: August 31, 1983

WBBL team: Sydney Thunder

Role: Batter

Home town: Yenda

Junior club: Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Club

How old were you when you first played: 6

How did you start playing cricket: I joined Jiminy Indoor Cricket Centre

Favourite cricket ground: SCG

What is your hidden talent: Patience while fishing

What do you cook most often at home: Prawn Linguine

Your most annoying habit: Losing my hair tie almost daily

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Doctor or professional fisherwoman

Favourite movie: Fried Green Tomatoes

Fav singer/band: SIA

Karaoke song of choice: Beds are Burning - Midnight Oil

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Vikings

Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Belinda Clark

Most annoying team mate (and why): Alyssa Healy - she has extremely quick wit and I'm not quick enough to reply

Funniest team mate: Nicole Bolton

Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt

THE ASHES

Australia meets England for the Ashes in Coffs Harbour on October 26 and 29.

