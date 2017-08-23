Ashes profile - Alex Blackwell

Date of Birth: August 31, 1983
WBBL team: Sydney Thunder
Role: Batter
Home town: Yenda
Junior club: Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Club
How old were you when you first played: 6
How did you start playing cricket: I joined Jiminy Indoor Cricket Centre
Favourite cricket ground: SCG
What is your hidden talent: Patience while fishing
What do you cook most often at home: Prawn Linguine
Your most annoying habit: Losing my hair tie almost daily
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Doctor or professional fisherwoman
Favourite movie: Fried Green Tomatoes
Fav singer/band: SIA
Karaoke song of choice: Beds are Burning - Midnight Oil
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Vikings
Your sporting idol (past and/or present): Belinda Clark
Most annoying team mate (and why): Alyssa Healy - she has extremely quick wit and I'm not quick enough to reply
Funniest team mate: Nicole Bolton
Which team mate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Megan Schutt
THE ASHES
Australia meets England for the Ashes in Coffs Harbour on October 26 and 29.
Tickets for the two women's One Day Internationals are available now at Ticketek.