Ashes player profile: Natalie Sciver

Date of birth: August 20, 1992.
WBBL team: Scorchers (Stars for first two years).
Role: All-rounder.
Home town: Cobham.
Junior club: Stoke D'Abernon CC (now Stoke & Molesey).
How old were you when you first played: 13.
How did you start playing cricket: My dad and brother got me playing in the garden.
Favourite cricket ground: Lord's.
What is your hidden talent: I can put a wetsuit on in less than five seconds.
What do you cook most often at home: Spaghetti carbonara.
Your most annoying habit: Not pronouncing the 'r' in very.
If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Ski instructor.
Favourite movie: Bridget Jones.
Favourite singer/band: Beyonce.
Karaoke song of choice: Kate Nash - Foundations.
Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Grey's Anatomy.
Your sporting idol (past or present): David Beckham.
Funniest teammate: Fran Wilson.
Which teammate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield.