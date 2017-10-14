Ashes player profile: Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver of England batting during the ICC Women's World Cup.

Natalie Sciver of England batting during the ICC Women's World Cup. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Date of birth: August 20, 1992.

WBBL team: Scorchers (Stars for first two years).

Role: All-rounder.

Home town: Cobham.

Junior club: Stoke D'Abernon CC (now Stoke & Molesey).

How old were you when you first played: 13.

How did you start playing cricket: My dad and brother got me playing in the garden.

Favourite cricket ground: Lord's.

> > > Click here to see all of the Ashes player profiles

What is your hidden talent: I can put a wetsuit on in less than five seconds.

What do you cook most often at home: Spaghetti carbonara.

Your most annoying habit: Not pronouncing the 'r' in very.

If you weren't a cricketer, what would you be: Ski instructor.

Favourite movie: Bridget Jones.

Favourite singer/band: Beyonce.

Karaoke song of choice: Kate Nash - Foundations.

Your Netflix/TV addiction is: Grey's Anatomy.

Your sporting idol (past or present): David Beckham.

Funniest teammate: Fran Wilson.

Which teammate spends the most time in front of the mirror: Lauren Winfield.