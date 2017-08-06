Ashes matches in Coffs great news for local juniors

Southern Stars captain Meg Lanning, arguably the finest batter in womens cricket, will lead the Australian womens cricket team in Coffs Harbour when it plays against England in two One Day Internationals.

WHEN the women's Ashes comes to Coffs Harbour for two One Day Internationals at the end of October, you can support local cricket just by attending.

Tickets for October 26 and 29 matches go on sale on Thursday with money from every ticket sold will be going directly back to the grassroots cricket community, with the Coffs Harbour District Junior Cricket Association, Nambucca Bellingen Junior Cricket Association, and Clarence River Junior Cricket Association to receive a share of the funds.

To get your tickets, visit Ticketek.

The cost of a ticket is $10 for adults and $5 for concession while kids (15 years and under) will be admitted free of charge.*^

A total of $2 from every adult and concession ticket goes to supporting your nominated local cricket association.

International womens cricket returns to Coffs Harbour in October. Trevor Veale

Both Australia and England feature some of the world's most talented players with bat and ball and fans can expect outstanding individual and team performances throughout what promises to be a scintillating series.

*Gate price. $2.95 per transaction ticket agency fee applies to online purchases.

^ Kids 15 years and under at date of match. Kids will still need a valid match ticket. Book free kids' tickets with yours.