Asha's star is shining brightly

SUCCESSFUL APPLICATION: Nearly 1000 hopefuls auditioned but Coffs Harbour product Asha Khamis is one of only 20 students selected by the Victorian College of the Arts to spend the next three years studying their Bachelor of Fine Arts (Musical Theatre) course.

A FUTURE of performing on the stage awaits Asha Khamis.

The Sapphire Beach triple threat will spend the next three years honing her singing, dancing and acting skills in possibly the most prestigious music theatre training course in the country.

After a lengthy audition process that saw almost 1000 performers try to get a placement in the Victorian College of the Arts' Bachelor of Fine Arts (Musical Theatre) course, the 19-year-old is one of only 20 people who gained a spot.

The audition process was one Ms Khamis admitted she found demanding, competing for so few spots against so many applicants.

"I was excited but very nervous at the same time," she said.

"Having auditioned for the foundation course last year I was feeling more prepared but I didn't know what the judging panel was thinking because they were very poker-faced.

"So you didn't know if they liked you or you were doing what they expected."

Now she's in the course, Ms Khamis's studies will see her work closely with and learn from key industry figures such as music directors, choreographers and specialist teachers.

"I'm looking forward to the experience and also being able to work with so many talented people who will help me on my journey to becoming a performer," she said.

Since first taking dance classes at the Harbour Performing Arts Centre as a young girl through to her arts-dominated studies at Coffs Harbour Senior College, on stage is where Ms Khamis has always wanted to be. This degree will go a long way towards getting her there.

Being in Melbourne within a stone's throw of so many industry insiders, Ms Khamis is excited about the next three years.

"The training is so current because they're always in the industry and connected to it," she said.