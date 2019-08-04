Ash has life ‘under control’ after tough period

Ash Taylor says he is getting his life back "under control" as Gold Coast's $1 million man prepares for his much-vaunted return to the NRL against the Roosters on Sunday at the SCG.

Taylor's comeback to the big league could not be more daunting with the Titans halfback to play his first top-grade game in two months against the reigning NRL premiers.

The 24-year-old has not been sighted in the NRL since June, when he stunned the Titans by taking a temporary break from the game to address some personal problems following Gold Coast's 6-4 loss to the Cowboys.

During the past eight weeks, Taylor has undergone counselling, done labouring work with family in outback Queensland and made a tentative return with two Intrust Super Cup games for Tweed Heads.

Now Taylor is back in the NRL furnace, with the Queensland Origin hopeful believing he is in a better headspace to cope with the pressure of facing the Roosters and champion halfback rival Cooper Cronk.

"It was the best thing for me and something I really needed to do," Taylor wrote on Saturday in his column for Fox Sports.

Taylor is in a better head space following a break from the game. Picture: Chris Hyde

"The Titans allowed me to spend a few weeks back home and I'm really grateful the club did that.

"I realise I'm one of the club's high-paid players and sometimes it can be hard for fans to understand why I wasn't there when the team wasn't going so well.

"The truth is I was struggling ... with everything. It was the toughest period I've ever experienced in my life.

"But I've been back on the Gold Coast for a few weeks now and I feel like I have some things under control.

"When I returned to the city I was put in touch with a couple of professionals who I continue to see in order to get on top of those personal issues."

Caretaker Titans coach Craig Hodges won't expect miracles from Taylor but he says the entire squad is relieved to have clarity following the appointment of Justin Holbrook as Gold Coast's mentor next season.

"The guys have been really good, they know who they are working for now and have to impress," he said.

"It's been a tough season but the players have been resilient.

"It doesn't how well we know the Roosters, if we don't do our jobs right, it won't matter."

