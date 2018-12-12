Asbestos removal to begin at Minnie Water

REMOVAL: Work to remove asbestos from parts of the Minnie Water Foreshore Reserve will start on Wednesday.

CLARENCE Valley Council will begin work to remove asbestos from parts of the Minnie Water Foreshore Reserve tomorrow.

Work is expected to go from 7am to 5pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

The asbestos removal works form stage one of the project and will enable safe pedestrian and vehicle access to most of the reserve.

At the end of the holiday period Clarence Valley Council will complete stage two of the works, which will include completion of fencing, stabilised grass car parks, top dressing and returfing the reserve as required, seating areas, beach showers and associated shade tree planting.

The following safe work procedures will apply: