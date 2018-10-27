Menu
Todd Fuller's Ode to Clarence
Artist's animated work wins our richest drawing prize

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
FOR many artists, it could take a lifetime to produce one drawing to win the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.

For Sydney based artist Todd Fuller, it took 3600 drawings.

Mr Fuller's animation Ode to Clarence was announced as the winner of the richest drawing prize in Australia, receiving $30,000 for his work created while he was in residence at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

"I'm still shaking. I'm overwhelmed, I'm ecstatic and I'm proud," he said.

"This event is such an important event for drawing in Australia and to be acknowledged through it is breathtaking."

The six minute film is hand drawn, with the work produced from 3600 still images on "around 38-42 pieces of paper."

"And it's literally draw, take a photo, rub it out, change it, take a photo, rub it out," Mr Fuller said.

"It's a big process.

"The work is special for the people of Grafton. I fell in love with Grafton while I was here and I hope that was captured in the work, and it means so much more to receive the award here."

Take a look at all the JADA finalists here:

Mr Fuller studied drawing before moving into animation for the last eight years.

"I looked at what a lot of other significant artists were doing and built a style and a process off their back, and here I am eight years later still doing it," he said.

"This," he paused, pointing to his winners certificate. "This isn't real right now though."

 

Judge Anne Ryan from the Art Gallery of New South Wales said the work was very strong, and very sustained and held the viewers attention through the whole animation.

Five finalists works were also acquired by the Grafton Regional Gallery, with artists David Fairbairn, Kendal Gear, Nicci Haynes, Noel McKenna, Claire Primrose added to the collection.

There were 498 entries from 371 artists across Australia in this year's JADA, with 55 finalists chosen for exhibition.

    Local Partners