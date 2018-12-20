Artist terrorizes family with 'spear'

A LOCAL artist has fronted court for attacking a car occupied by a family he did not know with a large stick he pretended was a spear.

Joel Samuel Barney was wearing nothing but shorts when he ran out onto the Esplanade late on November 22 and began to hit a random vehicle with a 2.5m long stick.

Police later found the 27-year-old with the stick over his shoulder as if it was a barbarian weapon, a court has heard.

He told officers he had been fishing and claimed they were picking on him because he was "black".

On Thursday, Barney pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to going armed to cause fear and wilful damage.

He was ordered to serve 12 months of probation, complete 40 hours of community service and pay $500 towards fixing the car.