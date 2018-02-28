Artis turns focus to NSW Open

OMINOUS FORM: Rebecca Artis was the leading Australian in the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville.

FINISHING in a tie for seventh in the Australian Ladies Classic was the perfect warm-up for this week's Women's NSW Open for Rebecca Artis.

The result could have been even better if it wasn't for a slow start in the opening round when she bogeyed four of her first seven holes.

Artis was one of only four players at Bonville to shoot a score of par or better in all four rounds.

Now the challenge is to turn that consistency into a big result at Coffs Harbour Golf Club this week for the Women's NSW Open.

Born and raised in Coonabarabran, Artis said it would be a career highlight if she could manage to win a major tournament in her home state this week, adding it would be something she would look upon fondly.

"I'm a New South Wales girl, so it will be nice to play some good golf at the Women's NSW Open," she said.

"I went close at Oatlands a couple of years ago, so yeah, it would be a real thrill to win my local Open."

The 29-year-old's trip to the Coffs Coast for the two tournaments isn't unusual for her.

Artis has been to the Coffs region plenty of times and regards it as one of Australia's prettiest coastal towns.

She admits she's been looking forward to introducing her friends to the delights of the Coffs Coast while the ALPG and ladies European Tour events are being played here.

"It's hard to beat Coffs,' she said.

"It is one of the best coastal areas of all of Australia. It's a spectacular little town.

"I'm sharing an apartment with Laura (Davies) and her caddie. We are right on the water so it's going to be a nice stay for the two weeks."