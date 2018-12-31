Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MON REPOS: Department of Environment and Heritage Protection Chief Scientist Dr Col Limpus.
MON REPOS: Department of Environment and Heritage Protection Chief Scientist Dr Col Limpus. Mike Knott BUN121216TURTLE5
Environment

Artificial rain to help turtles live

Tahlia Stehbens
by
31st Dec 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S Mon Repos turtle rookery will be the first to trial a new sprinkler system aimed to keep nests cool throughout the laying process.

Sand temperatures have been increasing, resulting in more hatchlings being female.

The ideal sand temperature for turtle nesting is 29 degrees, however, readings as high as 32 degrees have been recorded at the beach.

High temperatures also mean fatality numbers are on the rise.

It is hoped the new sprinkler system will keep the sand stay cooler during the nesting period to help offset the summer sun.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife chief scientist Dr Col Limpus said they were trialling the world-first addition to see whether they could manipulate sand temperatures through artificial rain.

Temperatures will be monitored both above and below-ground with the systems running each night.

"The predictions are that it's going to get hotter over the decades to come so now is the time to look for options, not in the future when we have a major problem," Dr Limpus said.

Hatching numbers have halved during the past two seasons due to high sand temperatures.

artificial rain bundaberg mon repos conservation park sprinkler system turtle rookery world-first
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Heavy traffic near Woodburn causes travel delays

    Heavy traffic near Woodburn causes travel delays

    News Clarence Valley motorists should prepare for traffic delays and bushfire smoke

    BREAKING: Police officer hit by car on highway

    BREAKING: Police officer hit by car on highway

    News The officer has been taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital.

    Perfect weather forecast to end 2018 for Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Perfect weather forecast to end 2018 for Coffs Coast

    News Today the temperature reached a top of 27 degrees.

    Delays on highway across the North Coast

    Delays on highway across the North Coast

    News Holiday-makers need to allow for extra time on the road.

    Local Partners