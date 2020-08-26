ARTEFACTS: Stillness found beneath the trees

Collection Highlight

Pat JENKINS

Creek Crossing, Carnarvon Gorge 2004

Pastel on paper

110 x 85cm (framed)

Purchased 2004

Pat Jenkins, Creek Crossing, Carnarvon Gorge 2004 Pastel on paper110 x 85cm (framed) Purchased 2004

Creek Crossing, Carnarvon Gorge is part of the Lower Clarence Community Collection of Fine Art and was acquired by the Grafton Regional Gallery in 2004. This beautiful pastel on paper depicts a serene scene of a creek in Carnarvon Gorge, located in central Queensland north of Roma. This area is renowned for its creeks winding through exquisite forested areas, and in this work Pat has aptly captured the low light and stillness found beneath the trees in this beautiful part of the world.

Pat Jenkins is a Maclean-based artist and a member of the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association. She has held a lifelong love and appreciation for botany and the native bush. Pat's love of the natural world has seen her depict a range of botany, floral pieces, and more recently in her practice rainforests and gorges. Pat loves to travel, and her paintings reflect this in their diverse subject matter.

Until the 1970s Pat had a successful career in mathematics, and it was while her children were at school and discovering a love of art that Pat rekindled her passion for painting. A few years after this Pat put her love of mathematics to one side and picked up the paintbrush, starting her career as an artist in 1979. Since then Pat has been awarded many prizes and her work has been acquired as part of public and private collections in Australia and overseas.

Artefacts

Brighten up you week with two exciting exhibition Pat Jenkins: Now & Then and Operation Art.

In the exhibition 'Now & Then' Pat presents a selection of art work that explores her passion for the natural beauty of the Clarence Valley and storytelling. Pat describes her work as "Art to me is a way of conversation. I need to pass on the excitement, share the moment with those who enjoy seeing the world, from another's point of view.

I choose to tell the 'story' by creating what appears to be reality. More often than not, I am telling the truth but exaggerating the more excitable bits. Often those bits are what others do not see, so this creates a feeling of great pleasure. My choice of subject is very random but it is always about light and its effects, and how we see things. I still love my life as an artist and when I am firing I can still do paintings that tell a story."

Every year schools across New South Wales are invited to participate in 'Operation Art', an initiative of The Children's Hospital at Westmead in association with the New South Wales Department of Education. This program encourages students to create artworks for children in hospital. It is an important visual arts exhibition that focuses on creating a positive environment to aid the healing and recovery process of young patients.

Over 800 artworks are submitted annually and a panel of judges selected these 50 artworks for the 2020 Touring Exhibition. These artworks were shown at the Art Gallery of NSW and will also be exhibited in various regional art galleries for a year before returning to The Children's Hospital at Westmead to become part of their permanent collection where they will be hung on the walls alongside other artists of renown.

Operation Art exhibitionInstall image

Father's Day Fundraiser

The Gallery Foundation is offering supporters the chance to show their appreciation for Fathers and Father figures by purchasing a hamper containing luxury food and drink goodies. The hampers feature products sourced from the Clarence Valley and nearby Ballina. The selection includes beer from Sanctus and Seven Mile Brewing, Swagman Salt Macadamias from Grafton's Amongst Gum Trees, Classic Barbecue Marinade and Emma's Beetroot Relish from Yamba's Nicholson Fine Foods and Carrs Peninsula Olives and Olive Oil. This fundraiser contributes to the Foundations current goal of raising the final $15,000 of their commitment to the fit-out stage of the Grafton Regional Gallery expansion, due for completion in early 2021

To place an order for a Father's Day hamper and for details of the new fundraising initiatives, including the Foundation Supporters program, head to their website thegalleryfoundation.com.au

Art Gallery of NSW - Together In Art

The Art Gallery of NSW has launched the Together in Art web page exploring how art can connect people in troubling times. The online project opens the Gallery to the world and welcomes in artists, performers, and you, the people who are at the heart of what the Gallery does.

At a deeply challenging time for the arts in Australia, Together In Art is working with artists, performers, educators and our community partners to create meaningful art encounters that offer daily inspiration. Expect new commissions, pocket exhibitions, behind-the-scenes tours, soul-stirring performances, art classes with some of Australia's great artists, deep dives into the riches of our collection, and much more. Visit the Art Gallery of NSW to explore www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au