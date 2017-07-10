Art works to pop up in interesting Urunga places

STREET SCULPTURE: Art Urunga has seen many inspired creations.

URUNGA has a growing reputation for unique artistic endeavours and this creativity is about to hit new heights.

Two street mural projects are about to be commissioned for the Urunga CBD, each with a budget of $5,000.

Last year the seaside village was selected for inclusion in the NSW Government's Future Towns Program for a creative project.

Specialists were engaged to work with the local community to identify projects that would enhance and invigorate the CBD and three were identified.

With the success of Art Urunga, a public art project was an obvious choice, along with development of a creative hub and a pop up event.

For the murals the intent is to utilise suitable walls of commercial buildings and submissions are being sought from local artists.

Themes should reflect those outlined in the Bellingen Shire Art Plan which can be downloaded from Council's website at bellingen.nsw.gov.au under plans and policies.

Key themes identified include indigenous history, shipping, the ocean and coastal lifestyle.

A sub committee of the Urunga Mylestom Chamber of Commerce has been established to manage the implementation of the projects.

Submissions are now being called for funding the Public Art and Pop Up events.

Five Pop Up events are planned, each with a budget of $1,000, with the aim of holding one event each month.

Examples include pop up shops, musical performances, art installations, outdoor cinema and a plant fair.

Submissions should be emailed to secretary@urunga.com.au by Friday, August 11.