Art lights up the night

THE Coffs skyline will take on a new dimension for the next six nights as SWIFF Light Box switches on its art projection light show at the quarry at South Coffs Island.

Each night until January 25, the quarry and three other Jetty sites - the old forestry building, Element Bar and the tower cavity at Jetty Memorial Theatre - will be bathed in a play of colour as the works of four respected Coffs artists are brought to life by a team of animators and multimedia creatives as part of Screenwave International Film Festival.

The most dramatic of the sites is the cliff-face at the quarry, a Gumbaynggirr women's site, where work by award-winning artist Alison Williams will set the headland rocky outcrop aglow.

"The Coffs community is invited to watch the projections and enjoy food and drink at the quarry pop-up bar as well as live music each night,” organiser Dave Horsley said.

Indigenous artist Alison Williams. Trevor Veale

Other artists to feature are graffiti artist Ash Johnston, painter Brentyn Lugnan and sandpainter John Thiering.

The light projections will run simultaneously at all the four sites from 8.30pm and are free and open to the public of all ages.

SWIFF Light Box is a collaboration with Festivals Australia and Illuminart, and has received generous support from Kennards Hire, Any Entertainment, Forestry Corporation of NSW, Element Bar and Coffs Harbour City Council.