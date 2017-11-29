Menu
Login
News

Arriba, arriba, free burritos

Mexican on the menu
Mexican on the menu
Wendy Andrews
by

IT PROMISES to be standing room only in the drive-through today.

It's the official opening of Guzman Y Gomez, at the Pacific Highway/Cook Drive intersection in front of Bunnings, and word has reached the hungry masses with cravings for Mexican food there will be free burritos.

As part of the grand opening, free burritos will be on the menu from noon-7pm today.

The large, dual-lane drive-through, the second of its kind for GYG in Australia, will be closed to cars on opening day, so lace up your running shoes and walk through the drive-through to place your order. Drive through opens for regular business on Thursday.

Topics:  coffs harbour free burritos guzman y gomez mexican taqueria mexican food

Coffs Coast Advocate
Major road delays after pedestrian hit by truck

Major road delays after pedestrian hit by truck

MOTORISTS can expect delays and are being urged to exercise caution after a pedestrian was involved in a truck accident.

Shocking new trend on Youtube parents need to know

A lot of the elsagate content is subliminal with common disturbing themes.

Elsa the princess, Spiderman and Pepper the Pig in sick clips

Coffs Coast residents are talking trash

UNSIGHTLY: The days of regular regional roadside pick-ups are numbered

Nothing gets neighbours talking like a pile of rubbish on the lawn.

Murder accused and best mate never had 'any dramas'

Paul Gathercole has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Girlfriend's horror as man lay outside with horrific injuries

Local Partners