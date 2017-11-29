Arriba, arriba, free burritos

IT PROMISES to be standing room only in the drive-through today.

It's the official opening of Guzman Y Gomez, at the Pacific Highway/Cook Drive intersection in front of Bunnings, and word has reached the hungry masses with cravings for Mexican food there will be free burritos.

As part of the grand opening, free burritos will be on the menu from noon-7pm today.

The large, dual-lane drive-through, the second of its kind for GYG in Australia, will be closed to cars on opening day, so lace up your running shoes and walk through the drive-through to place your order. Drive through opens for regular business on Thursday.