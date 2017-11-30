Andale, Andale, Arriba, Arriba,

THE Mariachis played, Mexican spice wafted through the air and the margaritas were poured en masse.

The opening of Coffs Harbour's hugely anticipated Guzman y Gomez - Mexican Taqueria on Wednesday drew the crowds in their droves.

By the time we got on the scene, opening day had cooked up and dished out some 3,000 free burritos to the punters.

There's a great story behind the chain's arrival on the Coffs Coast.

Australia CEO of the tex mex fast food chain Mark Hawthorne hails from Coffs Harbour having started his career with McDonalds.

As he puts it Guzman y Gomez is one of the driving forces behind the so called 'real fast food' revolution "where fresh, high quality ingredients never see the inside of a microwave."

Mark's advice is "too begin your morning with a breakfast taco - the most important taco of the day" and see the night in with good food and a magarita or Corona.