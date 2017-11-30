Menu
Login
News

Andale, Andale, Arriba, Arriba,

Guzman y Gomez opens in Coffs Harbour. Shannon Ryan meets the Mexican Band Mariachi.
Guzman y Gomez opens in Coffs Harbour. Shannon Ryan meets the Mexican Band Mariachi. Trevor Veale

THE Mariachis played, Mexican spice wafted through the air and the margaritas were poured en masse.

The opening of Coffs Harbour's hugely anticipated Guzman y Gomez - Mexican Taqueria on Wednesday drew the crowds in their droves.

By the time we got on the scene, opening day had cooked up and dished out some 3,000 free burritos to the punters.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There's a great story behind the chain's arrival on the Coffs Coast.

Australia CEO of the tex mex fast food chain Mark Hawthorne hails from Coffs Harbour having started his career with McDonalds.

As he puts it Guzman y Gomez is one of the driving forces behind the so called 'real fast food' revolution "where fresh, high quality ingredients never see the inside of a microwave."

Mark's advice is "too begin your morning with a breakfast taco - the most important taco of the day" and see the night in with good food and a magarita or Corona.

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour cook drive guzman y gomez mexican taqueria

Coffs Coast Advocate
Cars towed from crash at notorious intersection

Cars towed from crash at notorious intersection

EMERGENCY services were called to a two car crash at a notoriously bad intersection in Coffs Harbour today.

Murder accused: 'How can you do this to your best friend?'

'What have I done?' Paul Gathercole asked on the night his best friend and flatmate was killed.

He begged his friend to be all right on night of fatal stabbing

Early bird tri entries running out the door

FAST GOING: Early bird prices for the bcu Coffs TRI next March are ending soon.

Coffs Tri draws in big talent

Looking for a foot in the door in North Sapphire?

North Sapphire dreaming - Florent & Mundey present this modern beach-house.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Local Partners