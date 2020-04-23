Arrests made in alleged Mid North Coast crime syndicate

Nine men have now been arrested by Strike Force Yengo detectives.

ANOTHER two men have been charged in relation to an alleged Mid North Coast crime syndicate targeting licensed premises across the region.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, as well as Mid North Coast Police, have been investigating several armed robberies across the region which are believe to be linked.

The investigation, Strike Force Yengo, had already seen a total of seven men charged. They remain before the courts.

The two men, aged 23 and 37, were arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station late last month.

The 37-year-old man was charged with several offences including conspiracy to commit an offence, armed robbery in company and attempted armed robbery in company.

Police allege was involved in an armed robbery at a licensed premises at Macksville on October 6, and another at a Kempsey premises on October 14.

Police allege the man was also conspiring to commit further armed robberies at two premises in Nambucca Heads and Smithtown.

The younger man was charged in relation to his alleged involvement in a public place shooting at Wauchope last year.

Police allege he obtained a .22 rifle and used it at a house Rodlee St on July 10.

He was charged with several offences including accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact to the offence of fire firearm at a dwelling.

Both men were refused bail and remain before the courts.

Investigations under Strike Force Yengo are continuing.