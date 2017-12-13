Arrest made after investigation into spate of break-ins

BREAK IN ARREST: A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after police allegedly found drugs and jewellery during a search warrant at Toormina.

A MAN has been arrested after jewellery and suspected drugs were found following investigations into a series of break and enters.

The 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after police allegedly found drugs and jewellery during a search warrant at Toormina.

Coffs-Clarence officers started investigations into a number of break and enters reported around Toormina and Sawtell earlier this month.

After ongoing investigations, officers executed a search warrant at a house on Anderson St about 8.20am yesterday.

In the search officers allegedly found a large amount of jewellery, mobile phones, electrical devices and suspected methylamphetamine.

The man was charged at Coffs Harbour Police Station with a number of offences including eights counts of goods in custody and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Police inquiries are continuing.

Residents around Toormina and Sawtell issued warnings across social media over the past few weeks of attempted break and enters.

"If you are in the Minorie Drive, Toormina area, make sure you have everything locked up including your garage. Someone just tried to break in through ours. I've called the police to send a car to have a look around,” Melanie Farr yesterday wrote on the Toormina/Coffs Neighbourhood watch Facebook page.

Thomas Chapman on Monday wrote a tablet was stolen from a house at Nariah Cr, Toormina.

While on Saturday, Joanne Wilkins warned thieves attempted to break into her property on Bonville Waters Dr, Sawtell.

Around this time last year, Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said break and enters ramped up ahead of the holiday season.

He said half the properties broken in last year were either unlocked or not properly secured.

Det Insp Jameson's message was clear: lock up to avoid becoming a criminal target.