AROUND THE GREENS: Who's carded the lowest rounds

Here's the weekly results from around the golf clubs. Leigh Jensen

Bonville Golf Resort

Tuesday 19th November 2019 - Women's Medal Round:



Division 1 Winner: Pam Rooney (19) 79 c/b, Division 2 Winner: Dee Pfeffer (30) 85 c/b, Division 3 Winner: Carolyn Garland (34) 33pts. Gross: Pam Rooney 98, Putting Winner: Sandra Lawrence 30 putts

NTP's - 3rd: Pam Rooney, 5th: Sandra Lawrence

Ball Winners: Carolyn Garland, Sue Kennedy.

Wednesday 20th November 2019 - Men's Single Stableford + Teams 2 of 4: Teams Winners: Peter Arnold (14), Chris O'Brien (9), Peter Owen (0), Barry Booth (15) 90 pts Individual Winner: John Blackman (15) 45 pts, Runner Up: Scott Bourke (Gunnedah 14) 38 pts c/b

NTP's - 3rd: Trevor Duus, 5th: Peter Owen, 8th: Jeff Myers, 11th: Ray Walker, 17th: Scott Bourke (Gunnedah) Ball Rundown to 34 pts. Thursday 21st November 2019 - 'Play 9' Medley Single Stableford: Winner: Eddie Cox (18) 19 pts, Runner Up: Sandra Lawrence (17) 17 pts c/b.

NTP's - 3rd: Adele Douglas, 5th: Eddie Cox

Ball rundown to 16 pts

Friday 22nd November 2019 - Medley Single Stableford + 2BBB:

Winner: Geoff Smede (11) 40 pts, Runner Up: Warwick Mordue (0) 39 pts, 3rd: Wayne Parker (17) 38 pts c/b, 4th: Matt Dagger (2) 38 pts. Gross: Warwick Mordue 39 pts 2BBB Winners: Warwick Mordue, Ray Walker 45 pts c/b

NTP's - 3rd: Charlie Satori, 5th: Les Thornborough, 8th: Peter Owen, 11th: Mitch Gallagher (Coffs Harbour) , 17th: Geoff Smede. Ball Rundown to 34 pts.

Saturday 23rd November 2019 - Men's Medal - Rd 1 Men's Club Championships / Women's Single Stableford

A Grade Winner: Jack Pountney (+3) 69, B Grade Winner: Mark Morrissey (14) 67, C Grade Winner: David Rushworth (22) 65. Overall Runner Up: Marcus Grahn (Liverpool 15) 68. Gross Winner Aden Louez 72.

NTP's - 3rd: Paul Gallagher, 5th: Tim Schoeffel, 8th: Joshua Habib, 11th: Rod Fisher, 17th: Jack Pountney. Ball Rundown to 73

Women's Winner: Jennifer West (26) 34 pts

Ball Winners: Pam Rooney, Dee Pfeffer

Sunday 24th November 2019 - Men's Single Stroke - Rd 2 Men's Club Championships . Women's Single Stableford:

A Grade Winner: Jack Pountney (+3) 69, A Reserve Winner: Howard Winchester (9) 69, B Grade Winner: Barry Booth (12) 68 c/b, C Grade Winner: John Huxley (21) 72 c/b. Overall Runner Up: Jake Stitt (16) 68 c/b. Gross Winner: Paul Gallagher 72

NTP's - 3rd: Rod Fisher, 5th: Grant Rickwood, 8th: Joshua Habib, 11th: Jack Pountney, 17th: Lewis Belling

Ball rundown to 71

Women's Winner: Dee Pfeffer (30) 32 pts. NTP - 3rd: Dee Pfeffer.

Woolgoolga Veterans Golf

Monday 25th. Nov 20 starters

Winner R Richardson 27

R/U c/b R Strauch

2nd. R/U N Mitchener 27

NTP 4th. C Cafferky

NTP 7th. S Rodham S Strauch

NTP 9th. J Finlay M Orchard

Putting T Kempnich 15

NAGA R Evans 41

Coffs Harbour Golf Club



Monday Vets 25 November

38 Members played a single stableford event.



Winners:



Lyn Robertson 22

Vicki Silver 20 on count back

Les Rollins 20 on count back

Ball Comp:

Ladies:

Roz Bennett 20

Betty Lyne 19

Val Budny 18 on count back

Kirsty Arthur 18

Jean O'Connor 17

Gents: Bruce Lumley 18 on count back

Garry Silver 18

Tom Aarts 17 on count back

James McIntosh 17 count back

David Haynes 17.

Nearest the pins

22nd Nev Triplett & Val Budny

26th Norman Shannon & Janice Thomsen.

Next week Single Stableford.



Woolgoolga Golf Club



Woolgoolga Golf Club Results

November 18 to 20

9 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by Pizza Place J. McFarlane

28 Starters

Winner G. Harris(13) 26pts

R/Up R. Sward(12) 22pts cb

3rd G. Burgess(17) 22pts

Other prizes L. Hill, R. Turner, G. Mallett

November 20 Single Stableford Competition

Sponsored by HQB Financial Solutions 82 Starters

Winner P. Whitton(18) 45pts

R/Up J. Brennan(14) 41pts

3rd S. Povey(27) 40pts cb

4th K. Harris(23) 40pts

Mystery 2 Ball R. Sward and G. Wakler 78pts Ball Prizes R. Moase, G. Walker, L. Smith, R. Sward, R. Spencer, N.

Tarleton, S. Knox, G. Thompson, I. Sedivy, M. White, J. Plowman, A.

Hankinson, J. Palmer, T. Newman, B. Flanagan, R. Castley NTP 4th A. Hart, 11th M. Bird

November 23

4 Person Ambrose

Sponsored by Woolgoolga Golf Club 101 Starters

Winner G. Jurotte, G. Walkker, M. Beales, A. Hart, S. Dunn, B.Holder, P.

Sexton, J. Woods, S. Thorn, L. Smith, S. Jones, K. Mavin, R. Isaacs, R.

King, D. Weeks, C. Weeks, G. Penfold, D. OPratt, W. Biggin, G. Harris, B. snmith, B. Lumb, G. Standing, T. Bellamy NTP 4th C. Weeks, 7th S. Thorn, 9th G. Jurotte, 11th C. Lang

Sawtell Golf Club



15/11 Chook run Daniel Shipley 26, Michael Stewart 24, Gary Reid 24, Rob Wellings 23, Rick Johnson 23. 16/11 Foursomes Championships 2019 Champions: Paul McHugh & Hamish Day 113. R/up: Allan Heffernan & Jim Murdoch 114c/b. B grade winners: Wayne Parkin & Greg Alchin 128. R/up Stephen Arnold & Gary Greene 132. A grade nett: Mark Napier & Ben Foy 105.5. B grade nett: Bill Lawrence & James Swilks 102.5. NTP 7 A: Craig Gardner, B: Dave Angus. NTP 11 A: Craig Gardner, B: Steve Cooper. Balls to 109c/b

17/11 4 person ambrose - initiated by SCU to raise money for men's health. Nett winners: Craig Gardner, Bev Condie, Elaine Phillips & Joey Frank. R/up: Leon Morley, Jake Morley, Joseph Whalen & Mark Greenshields. 2R/up: Craig Dasant, G Smith, J Urquart & G Benson. Battle of the golf clubs won by Sawtell. Accurate drive: Marc Hutchinson. Longest drive: Grant Rickwood. NTP 7: Peter Owen. NTP 11: Grant Rickwood. Visitors from Coffs Harbour, Armidale, Woolgoolga, Bonville

18/11 Vets Sue Stuckey 29, Jack Odendaal 30. Gherrit Van De Werken 31, Barrie Pemberton 31, Ian Reynolds 31, Janet Dawson 36, Rosi Hrncir 38

19/11 Stableford Roger Bale 45, Doug O'Connor 42, John de Rouffignac 42, Max Schaeffer 40, Cameron Pollard 39, Frank Mahoney 39. NTP 7 Warren Hollyman. NTP 11 Paul McHugh. Balls to 35. Visitors from Coffs Harbour, Royal Queensland, Toronto, Charlestown, Phillip Island, Merewether, Gunnedah

20/11 2BBB Aggregate Gayle James & Glenys Bonventi 69. R/up Michelle Blackman & Robyn Hampson 68. NTP 7 Wendy Mason (pro pin), Vicki McNamara. NTP 11 Chris Anderson, Glenys Bonventi. Balls to 61. Kath's Cafe Elaine Everitt