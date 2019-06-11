Army helicopter makes emergency landing after 'wire strike'
THE Department of Defence is looking into an emergency landing of an Australian Army helicopter during a routine training exercise on the Darling Downs today.
The Tiger helicopter made a safe landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am.
A Defence spokeswoman confirmed the incident to The Chronicle, and said the aircraft experienced a "wire strike" during routine training.
"The aircraft landed safely and all members of the crew are safe," the spokeswoman said.
"Defence is currenrly looking into further details of the incident."