Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating several robberies overnight
Police investigating several robberies overnight Contributed
Crime

Lower Clarence targeted in crime spree

Adam Hourigan
by
20th Sep 2019 6:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Lower Clarence has been hit with a spate of robberies and break-ins overnight as police investigate the alleged offenders.

In a terrifying incident last night a Yamba service station was allegedly robbed by an armed offender.

At 9.15pm on Thursday night, Coffs/Clarence police said a man demanded money from a cashier at the Caltex Service Station on Treelands Drive in Yamba before fleeing.

Details are still being investigated over the incident by Coffs/Clarence police.

It was part of a busy night for local police who also investigated two break and enter offences committed in Yamba overnight, and a break-in at popular Maclean cafe Botero.

Police are keen to hear from anybody with information relating to either robbery, and information can be given to Coffs/Clarence police or Crimestoppers.

More details to come.

armed robbery break-in coffs clarence police crime spree nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Mandi’s had the midas touch throughout 2019

    premium_icon Mandi’s had the midas touch throughout 2019

    Bowls PARK Beach Bowls Club member Mandi Monck has had an incredible 2019 on the greens.

    • 20th Sep 2019 11:19 AM
    What's happening at Curryfest in Woolgoolga this year?

    What's happening at Curryfest in Woolgoolga this year?

    News Woolgoolga is warming up to its signature event.

    • 20th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
    Each year it gets hotter and spicier

    Each year it gets hotter and spicier

    News Woolgoolga is warming up to the hottest festival of the year

    FATAL: Man dies after boat capsizes off Coffs Coast

    premium_icon FATAL: Man dies after boat capsizes off Coffs Coast

    News “What started as something so simple like a day on the water has unfortunately...