Lower Clarence targeted in crime spree
The Lower Clarence has been hit with a spate of robberies and break-ins overnight as police investigate the alleged offenders.
In a terrifying incident last night a Yamba service station was allegedly robbed by an armed offender.
At 9.15pm on Thursday night, Coffs/Clarence police said a man demanded money from a cashier at the Caltex Service Station on Treelands Drive in Yamba before fleeing.
Details are still being investigated over the incident by Coffs/Clarence police.
It was part of a busy night for local police who also investigated two break and enter offences committed in Yamba overnight, and a break-in at popular Maclean cafe Botero.
Police are keen to hear from anybody with information relating to either robbery, and information can be given to Coffs/Clarence police or Crimestoppers.
More details to come.