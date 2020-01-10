Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 33-year old Brisbane man has been charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
A 33-year old Brisbane man has been charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Crime

Armed robbery charge after driver stopped in tyre trap

by Jack Lawrie
10th Jan 2020 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE man will face court tomorrow after police charged him with the alleged armed robbery of a woman in Cairns.

Police allege a car collided with the rear of the woman's vehicle as she was leaving a Smithfield shopping centre on Cattana Road in Smithfield around 8.30pm on Monday night.

The woman got out of her car, where she was approached by a man from the second vehicle.

The man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, demanded her car keys and then drove off in her car, heading south along Mount Millman Drive.

The female driver of the second vehicle was seen driving off in the same direction.

The woman was not injured and was able to flag down a passing motorist.

Police located the second vehicle abandoned on the Captain Cook Highway south of Smithfield.

Police noticed the allegedly stolen vehicle travelling inbound on the Bruce Highway at Woree early this morning.

Officers used a tyre deflation device to intercept the vehicle near Barr Street at Earlville.

The 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to reappear in the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery crime knife knife crime speed trap

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Million dollar bushfire aid for Mid North Coast

        premium_icon Million dollar bushfire aid for Mid North Coast

        News BUSHFIRE hit communities will be able to rebuild vital infrastructure sooner with an initial and immediate $1 million grant.

        Your chance to own a heritage horse

        premium_icon Your chance to own a heritage horse

        News LEARN about the versatility of heritage horses at an upcoming open day. You might...

        Bold public sculpture plan under a cloud

        premium_icon Bold public sculpture plan under a cloud

        News More public consultation will take place before plans go ahead.

        Man, 29, charged with robbing taxi driver at knifepoint

        premium_icon Man, 29, charged with robbing taxi driver at knifepoint

        Crime POLICE will allege the incident unfolded after the driver took the man from Lismore...