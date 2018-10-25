Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jay Patrick Casey has been denied bail after he allegedly robbed a Coast chemist by knife point.
Jay Patrick Casey has been denied bail after he allegedly robbed a Coast chemist by knife point. Facebook
Crime

Armed robbery accused remains behind bars

Chloe Lyons
by
24th Oct 2018 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of robbing a chemist of prescription medication has been denied access to rehabilitation because he's not addicted to an illegal drug.

Jay Patrick Casey, 42, is facing seven counts of attempted fraud and one count of armed robbery after he allegedly held up the Caloundra 7 Day Midnight Chemist with a knife last Friday.

He unsuccessfully attempted to make bail in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

Lawyer Ben Rynderman told the court Mr Casey was in the throes of an addiction to Temazepam and had been unable to access rehabilitation programs as he wasn't using an illicit drug.

Mr Rynderman said Mr Casey, who has no prior criminal history, had a partial gastrectomy six months ago and was given painkillers which he beat an addiction to.

He then turned to sleeping pills.

The court heard Mr Casey had been connecting with the Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Service for quite some time, but Magistrate Rod Madsen said it "clearly wasn't working for him".

Mr Madsen said the biggest risk of granting Mr Casey bail was the strength of his addiction.

He was refused bail and will appear for a committal mention on December 14.

armed robbery crime maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Balcony collapse

    premium_icon Balcony collapse

    Video Neighbour ran to the aid of three women and a man after a balcony gave way in Coffs Harbour.

    Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

    premium_icon Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

    News Emergency services respond to a balcony collapse

    Big plans to re-open Lions Club

    Big plans to re-open Lions Club

    News The Lions Club of Coffs Harbour is set to rise from the ashes.

    • 25th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
    Drought reform slashes red tape for farmers

    Drought reform slashes red tape for farmers

    News FARMERS across NSW regional communities will be able to upgrade.

    • 25th Oct 2018 4:36 AM

    Local Partners