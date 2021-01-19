Armed police swarm NSW street

A major police operation is under way in the Blue Mountains.

Armed police and emergency services are on the scene after being called to Lurline Street in Katoomba about 10am on Tuesday.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to an ongoing operation but no further information was available at this time.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed it was assisting police with the operation.

More to come

