Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been shot dead by police in Hobart.
A man has been shot dead by police in Hobart.
Crime

Armed man shot dead by police

18th Feb 2020 5:15 AM

A man who allegedly threatened police before driving a car at officers has been shot dead in Hobart.

A Tasmania Police spokesperson said authorities responded to a report about an "armed man acting aggressively and making threats" at a property in Brighton, north of Hobart, shortly before 8pm on Monday.

The 38-year-old man is alleged to have driven at police who discharged their firearm, the spokesperson said in a statement.

"(He) died after being shot," it read.

A full Professional Standards investigation is underway.

The man's family, those present and all emergency services workers involved will be offered counselling and support following the incident, according to police.

Road closures are in place at the intersections of Tea Tree Road and Ford Road and Tea Tree Road and Midland Highway as a result of the incident.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks hobart police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’re not taking the Kingswood!’

        premium_icon ‘You’re not taking the Kingswood!’

        Motoring Ted Bullpitt must be spinning in his grave – but it is too late for him to tell the boss of General Motors: “You’re not taking the Kingswood!”

        Inaugural Coffs Country Championships moved to Grafton

        premium_icon Inaugural Coffs Country Championships moved to Grafton

        Horses The inaugural event has been shifted north as the coast continues to be lashed by...

        New rideshare player to hit the streets of Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon New rideshare player to hit the streets of Coffs Harbour

        News A new rideshare player will soon hit the streets of Coffs Harbour.

        New manager of the ‘merger of equals’

        premium_icon New manager of the ‘merger of equals’

        Business NEW bcu manager Mike Ribbens will settle in Coffs this month.