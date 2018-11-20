Menu
BREAKING: Armed man making threats shuts down Ipswich street

20th Nov 2018 11:01 AM

POLICE have declared an emergency situation in Barellan Point this morning.

Officers were called to a home on Endeavour St at 8.40am following reports a man with a knife was making threats.

It is believed he has barricaded himself in the house and police are treating it as a mental health incident.

Endeavour St near Oxley Dr is currently blocked off and people should avoid the area.

Officers remain on the scene.

 

