Armed hold up: Terror for female staff member

Police at the scene at Woolgoolga on Sunday.

SUNDAY: Just after 4pm on Saturday, officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District responded to reports of an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga service station on Solitary Islands Way.

Police were told a man threatened a female staff member with a firearm, before jumping the counter and taking a sum of money.

The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, then left the store.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A crime scene was established. Inquiries continue.

SATURDAY: There was a large police presence in Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon.

The Advocate understands there has been an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga.

woolgoolga hold up: Armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga

The station also houses a PieFace store.

The petrol station is located just north of Woolworths on the way out of town.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).

There was police tape around the petrol station and people in the area were being interviewed. Security vision from nearby premises including Woolworths were being viewed by police.

The incident happened around 4pm.

More details to come

