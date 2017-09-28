Cr Arkan requests leave from council

LEAVE REQUEST: Coffs Harbour City councillor John Arkan has requested leave from his position until December 7 after he was handed a good behaviour bond by a magistrate, pleading guilty to traffic fraud and driving offences in court.

COUNCILLOR John Arkan tonight formally lodged a request with Coffs Harbour City Council for leave from service between September 28 to December 7.

Cr Arkan was absent from tonight's meeting.

The request was unanimously passed by councillors.

A motion to discuss Cr Arkan's fees was then moved to confidential discussions between councillors.

The development follows a court appearance on September 18 where Cr Arkan pleaded guilty to an illegal u-turn in an unregistered bus with the incorrect licence plates when travelling south to South West Rocks for a catering function.

As The Advocate reported on the day of his appearance in Coffs Harbour Local Court, Arkan was slapped with a $200 fine and given a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Since the story broke, Cr Arkan has changed his work status on Facebook to a former councillor of Coffs Harbour City Council but refused to comment further on the offences he committed.

It is understood should he step down or be forced out of the position, candidate and former councillor Mark Sultana could be offered a position on the council.

In a tight vote he narrowly missed out on a seat on the council.

The Local Government Act states should a councillor stand down or be relieved of their position more than 18-months after a council election then a by-election must be called.