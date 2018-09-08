Mac Miller’s haunting interview

Ariana Grande’s ex Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose on Friday

RAPPER Mac Miller spoke about his desire not to die of an overdose and how he "hated being sober" in a 2012 interview that has resurfaced online following his death.

The ex boyfriend of Ariana Grande died of an apparent drug overdose on Friday after being found dead at his California home, TMZ reported.

Since his death, a 2012 interview Miller gave to music website Faderhas gone viral on Twitter.

The haunting interview footage shows the rapper discussing his desire not die from drugs like other famous people and smoking a joint while working on music with rapper French Montana.



Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller at Coachella earlier this year. Picture: @arianagrande

"I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can't even get out of his house," he said.

"Overdosing is just not cool, there's no legendary romance. You don't go down in history because you overdosed. You just die."

The rapper also revealed that he hated being sober and had sought other drugs after marijuana use left him on edge.

"At one point weed didn't relax me from everything, it made me more paranoid about all the s**t happening," Miller said.

"I needed to get a drug that was little bit more numbing and less in your head. So yeah I think that is really what sparked me doing other drugs because I hate being sober, I wanted a drug to do."

Miller and Grande split in May after dating for two years, with the singer getting engaged to comedian Pete Davidson a month later.

A week after their breakup, Miller was arrested for allegedly crashing his car while drunk and then fleeing the scene.

After fans blamed Grande for Miller's arrest the singer hit back on Twitter, claiming she had tried to help him stay sober for years.

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem," she wrote.

"Let's please stop doing that. Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

Mac Miller’s real name is Malcolm McCormick. Picture: Kevin Winter



Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home in California on Friday.

According to TMZ a male friend had phoned 911 for help but the rapper was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

Miller had been set to go on tour next month and just hours before his death had posted an Instagram story showing a vinyl record playing lyrics from his song So it Goes.

In the last 24 hours Miller tweeted "I just wanna go on tour", before his reported death.