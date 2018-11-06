Menu
Argument over cost of pie leads to stabbing

6th Nov 2018 8:14 AM

A BALLINA man has been stabbed in the face with scissors after an argument over the cost of a pie.

Police allege about 7pm last night, a 27-year-old Ballina man was at a friend's home in Ballina when they started arguing about the cost of a pie.

"The 37 year old has punched the victim twice to the face, then used a pair of scissors to stab the victim's face," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said.

"The victim also suffered cuts to an ear.

"The victim tried to defend himself with a cricket bat, which the 37-year-old took from him, then forced his thumb into the victim'e eye.

"The victim was taken to hospital where he received several stitches to his face."

At 10.15pm Ballina Police arrested the 37-year-old.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with two counts of reckless grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

